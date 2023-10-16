Woman sentenced in 2021 fatal shooting of teenager

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was sentenced Monday for the fatal 2021 shooting of a teenager.

A Shawnee County jury handed Daisha Butler, 21, a life sentence for the murder of Navaeh Martinez, 17. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Butler will serve 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Topeka Police officers found Martinez July 3, 2021, in the 1100 block of SW Clay, lying with a gunshot wound to the back of her head following a fight between two groups. She was hospitalized but removed from life support the following day.

Butler was arrested and charged that night.

