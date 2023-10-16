Water line work to close pair of Topeka roads through October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line work will close two Topeka roads through the end of October.

The City of Topeka says water line repairs will close Rice Rd. between 6th and 10th St., starting Tuesday. Drivers will be guided to Deer Creek Trafficway.

A water line installation and pavement replacement will close the intersection at 12th and Gage Blvd. starting Thursday. A detour will be posted from Oakley to 17th, then back to Gage.

Both projects are expected to take two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.