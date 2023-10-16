Want to write a novel? Here’s your chance!

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a workshop on How to Write a Novel in 30 Days.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve ever thought about writing a novel, the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library has a way to help you jump start the process.

TSCPL’s Lissa Staley visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how they’ll celebrate November’s National Novel Writing Month.

They’ll host How to Write a Novel in 30 Days. The NaNoWriMo KickOff event is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Staley said the goal is that, by the end of November, participants will write a 50,000 word rough draft of a fiction novel. The NaNoWriMo structure helps you track progress, set milestones, and connect with other writers. Sign up at nanowrimo.org.

.

