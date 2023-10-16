Two injured Monday morning in southwest Topeka crash

Two people were reported to have been injured in a crash Monday morning at S.W. 29th and...
Two people were reported to have been injured in a crash Monday morning at S.W. 29th and McClure in southwest Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at S.W. 29th and McClure.

Police said a GMC Acadia and a Honda Civic collided at the intersection.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Traffic un the area of the crash was diverted as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Topeka Municipal Court
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Latest News

FILE
New data finds domestic violence reported every 24 minutes in Kansas
New report finds University of Kansas may be best for freshmen
Shawnee Heights High School students volunteer once a month at the Harvesters warehouse at 215...
Salute Our Heroes: Shawnee Heights students help Topeka community as they volunteer at Harvesters
A nice week ahead
Mariachi Habanero fills public library with music
Mariachi Habanero fills public library with music