Two injured Monday morning in southwest Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at S.W. 29th and McClure.

Police said a GMC Acadia and a Honda Civic collided at the intersection.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Traffic un the area of the crash was diverted as crews responded to the scene.

