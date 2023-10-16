Topeka Zoo officials say bobcat sightings around city ‘not a big deal’

Bobcat spotted in McDonald Field
Bobcat spotted in McDonald Field(Joseph Swisher)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unusual guest’s stroll around the capital city had many curious about its presence.

A bobcat was spotted several times this weekend, such as Joseph Swisher’s photo above from McDonald Field. Topeka Zoo’s Director of Conservation and Education, Dennis Dinwiddie, says the occurrence isn’t that strange at all.

“The bobcats are not a big deal, actually,” Dinwiddie said. “The difference between them and the coyotes and foxes we see are that the coyotes are out during the day, the foxes are out during the day, so we see them more often. The bobcats, however, are out overnight, particularly during twilight, so we don’t encounter them as often.”

Dinwiddie says bobcats are shy and will typically avoid contact with humans, only showing aggression when protecting cubs.

