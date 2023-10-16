Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet

Victim identified
FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend is now considered Topeka’s 31st homicide in 2023, marking the city’s deadliest year yet.

The Topeka Police Department says that an investigation into a suspicious death over the weekend has now been dubbed the Capital City’s 31st homicide, officially breaking the city’s homicide record set in 2017.

First responders were called to the 1600 block of SW 21st St. around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. When they arrived, they found an adult with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of a nearby home. The victim was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, TPD identified the victim as Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka. No further information, including details about possible suspects or the cause of Danner’s death, has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

TPD has confirmed to 13 NEWS that the incident is now also being described as a shooting.

In 2017, the City of Topeka recorded a total of 30 homicides.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

