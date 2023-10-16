Salute Our Heroes: Shawnee Heights students help Topeka community as they volunteer at Harvesters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than a decade, students at Shawnee Heights High School have volunteered their services to pack food items here at the Harvesters warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy in downtown Topeka.

Ann Wilhelm, the job and life skills educator at Shawnee Heights High School, said she enjoys bringing the students to Harvesters: “It’s one of my favorite days of the entire month.”

Wilhelm says she’s been bringing Shawnee Heights students to Harvesters since 2013. However, the students actually began volunteering before that date, she said: “We have put in over 3,000 hours.”

Wilhelm says her students benefit in a number of ways from volunteering at Harvesters.

“We’re looking for places that we can take students where they can learn different job skills,” she said, “and put all of the stuff we’ve been talking about learning in class into real practice.”

In addition to learning job skills, Wilhelm says, her students gain in their personal interactions with each other.

“When we’re at Harvesters,” Wilhelm said, “I notice that, boy, everybody’s manners really shine, where everybody’s helping each other and thanking each other and saying ‘Excuse me’ and all of those skills that we have worked on and talked about in the classroom. You know, wow, they’re coming out here, so I think it’s great.”

Wilhelm says she also gets to see a different side of her students while they’re at Harvesters.

“You get to know the students so much better,” she said. “You get to form relationships with the students.

“Harvesters is such a fun and relaxed atmosphere that it’s really good for us to work on things like social skills and communication and teamwork.”

Wilhelm and several paraprofessionals take the students to Harvesters once a month. The students said they appreciate the fact that they get to work together -- and that they’re helping the community.

Shawnee Heights High School student Alexis Bolton said one of her favorite parts of being at Harvesters is the chance to “give people food that need it.”

Bolton said she also enjoys “working with my friends and doing all the food.”

Another Shawnee Heights High School student, Emil Tregellas, says volunteering at Harvesters also offers an opportunity “to get out of school for a little bit and work with my friends and help the community and to learn job skills.”

Perhaps the best part for Tregellas and all the other students from Shawnee Heights High School who volunteer at Harvesters is knowing they’re helping people in the Topeka community who are dealing with food insecurity

“It makes me feel like that people should not have to go through that,” Tregellas said, “so Harvesters is a good place to help out the community for when that does happen, if it does happen.”

Harvesters officials have announced that the Topeka warehouse will be closing because of the upcoming Polk-Quincy Viaduct project along Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The warehouse is scheduled to move in the summer of 2024 to its new location at 1220 Timberedge Road in Lawrence.

Shawnee Heights High School officials said the students will still be able to volunteer at Harvesters after its move to Lawrence.

