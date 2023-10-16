Police search for stolen rifle following early-morning weekend robbery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Riley Co. are on the lookout for a stolen rifle that cost the owner nearly $1,000 in an early-morning weekend robbery.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, law enforcement officials were called to the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man who reported someone he did not know had broken in and taken his black 12-Rifle Radical Firearm and accessories.

RCPD noted that the robbery cost the man about $979. No injuries were reported as a result.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

