Police officers drop off DoorDash order after pulling over delivery driver

Police officers in New Hampshire completed a food delivery order after pulling over a DoorDash driver. (WMUR via CNN Newsource)
By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMUR) - The police motto “to protect and serve” generally doesn’t mean serving food, but officers did just that last week after pulling over a DoorDash driver in New Hampshire.

According to Brentwood police, the driver was pulled over for speeding.

When police ran the driver’s information, it turned out the license and registration were suspended. So, the driver had to get out of the vehicle and get ride from someone.

The officers wanted to help the driver complete her McDonald’s DoorDash order and delivered it for her.

“Sometimes, administrative issues can jam you up and it’s not really your fault, so we did what we could to try and help her on scene and obviously help her with her DoorDash,” Officer Robert McConn said.

Customer David Eldredge said he was grateful they made sure he got his food.

“There’s a knock on the door and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s DoorDash,’” Eldredge said. “And there’s a police officer there!”

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Topeka Municipal Court
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but...
Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Major US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say