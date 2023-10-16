Police investigating robbery early Monday in midtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday at a Topeka business.

The robbery was reported around 8:20 a.m. Monday at the Lend Nation business at 2110 S.W. 10th Ave.

The business is located at the northeast corner of S.W. 10th and Summit avenues, two blocks east of S.W. 10th and MacVicar avenues.

Initial reports indicated the robber was armed with a handgun.

Several police units remained at the scene as of 9:15 a.m. Monday.

The police department’s Crime Scene Investigation van was parked on the northwest side of the building.

In addition to Topeka police, at least one unit from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

