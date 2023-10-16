Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs

Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka parents are behind bars after an early-morning call to the hospital led law enforcement officials to find a child had ingested illegal narcotics that allegedly belonged to them.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, law enforcement officials were called to a local hospital with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was reported a child had been brought in who had ingested illegal narcotics. Investigators later were able to find the child’s parents and questioned them. The parents were identified as Annalissa N. White, 23, and Jalyn D. Hill, 24, both of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said White and Hill were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated endangering a child and possession of THC.

As of Monday, both White and Hill remain behind bars on a $50,000 bond with no court appearances yet set. Police have not released the condition of the child.

