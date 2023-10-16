Officials extend Topeka Municipal Court closure through Friday

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials have extended the closure of its Municipal Court.

The City of Topeka continues investigating a possible cyber security concern with one of the court’s information systems that resulted in closure. The closure was announced yesterday but will now extend through Friday, October 20.

It remains unclear whether or not the incident is related to last week’s security incident at the Kansas Supreme Court.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution,” said Topeka Municipal Court Administrative Judge Karan Thadani. “We understand the impact this closure has on the community, and we look forward to resuming Court operations on Monday, or sooner, if possible.”

All impacted dockets and trials will be rescheduled. Court operations will open to the public on Monday, October 23.

