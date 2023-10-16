New report finds University of Kansas may be best for freshmen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from personal finance experts has found that the University of Kansas may be the best decision for incoming freshmen.

With early decision college application deadlines looming on Nov. 1, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Monday, Oct. 16, it released its report on 2024′s Best College & University Rankings.

To help those about to fly the nest make the best decision on where to go, WalletHub said it compared more than 800 higher education institutions based on 30 metrics grouped into three categories.

Nationally, the report ranked the University of Kansas as the best school in the Sunflower State while it ranked 442nd overall. The university could be found in the 51st percentile with a total score of 53.98. The school ranked 512th for student selectivity, 336th for cost and financing, 581st for faculty resources, 531st for campus safety, 541st for campus experience, 310th for education outcomes and 404th for career outcomes.

Broken down by region, the report ranked KU first in Kansas and 117th in the Midwest. Regionally, the school was placed in the 49th percentile.

MidAmerica Nazarene University came next at 2nd in Kansas and 170th in the Midwest. The school was found within the 26th percentile with a total score of 51.41.

Sterling College was ranked 3rd in Kansas and 177th in the Midwest. The college was ranked in the 23rd percentile with a total score of 51.13.

Baker University followed in the 4th place in Kansas as it ranked 199th in the Midwest. The school was ranked in the 14th percentile with a total score of 49.88.

Benedictine College came next in 5th place in the state and 200th in the Midwest. The school was ranked within the 8th percentile with a total score of 49.86.

Southwestern College followed in 6th place in Kansas and 212th in the Midwest. The college was ranked in the 8th percentile with a total score of 49.04.

Bethel College was ranked 7th in Kansas and 214th in the Midwest. The school could be found in the 13th percentile with a total score of 48.31.

Wichita State University came next at 8th in the state and 219th in the Midwest. The university could be found in the 5th percentile with a total score of 47.87.

Lastly, Ottawa University was ranked 9th in the state and 228th in the Midwest. The school ranked in the 1st percentile with a total score of 45.46.

Kansas State University was unranked.

For more information or to see where schools in other states fall, click HERE.

