Monday forecast: Sunshine and lighter winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the last 3 days of cool, cloudy and windy conditions a big change is expected today. Plenty of sun, much lighter winds and temperatures in the 60s will kick off a quiet week ahead with temperatures near and above average for this time of year. Unfortunately if you’re wanting rain, you’re going to have to wait until next week for any meaningful rain chances.

Temperatures will get back down in the 30s Tuesday morning for patchy frost.

The lone chance for possible rain would be Wednesday but it’ll be isolated showers that would exist if anything at all and less than 0.05″ so not expected to be impactful.



With a quiet week ahead, confidence is high on the overall weather pattern. There are some minor differences in the models on just how warm it will actually get. For example in the short term our in house model has northeast KS more in the mid-upper 60s for highs today and mid-upper 70s tomorrow with another short term model more in the low-mid 60s and low-mid 70s respectively. So after today’s high, tomorrow’s high may have to be adjusted accordingly.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

While a few wind gusts could get up to 20 mph today and tomorrow, the breezy conditions do pick back up late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from a weak cold front with wind gusts around 25 mph. Wednesday’s highs will be slightly cooler compared to Tuesday from the front and more clouds in the area. Again a very low chance of sprinkles or light rain showers are possible.

Temperatures will start to warm back up by Friday before another weak front may push through on Sunday. Most if any rain will remain in southern KS but it’ll be something to monitor. Otherwise the better chance for rain looks to return to the area early next week (Tuesday/Wednesday).

