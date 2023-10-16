Mariachi Habanero fills public library with music

By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mariachi Habanero played at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library on Oct. 15 for “Music for a Sunday Afternoon.”

To wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month, the band held a free performance for all patrons of the library. Library officials say the music brings us together despite our differences.

“There are so many different people in our community,” said Liza Charay with TSCPL public services. “So many different cultures languages, ways of life and it is so important for us here as a community to just learn to live with each other to appreciate you know the differences that we have with each other so that we can come together and find those things that also make us you know make us the same old people”

Future events at the library can be found on their calendar.

