Local young girls encouraged to pursue STEM careers, scientific dreams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted an event to inspire young girls to pursue STEM.

Several local sixth- through eighth-grade girls were at Washburn University’s biology department on Monday, Oct. 16, for the 15th annual Women in Science Day.

The girls got to select from more than a dozen various labs to learn from. Each teaches them different things, such as how to build a volcano, isolate DNA from a strawberry, and use programming code to solve a puzzle with a trivia game planned at the end of the day with everyone.

Karen Camarda, a Washburn University professor and Department Chair for the Physics and Astronomy Department, says this age group of girls was selected because it is around this age when girls choose not to pursue math or science careers. So, the idea is to offer the girls some female role models to look up to and inspire them to go after their dreams of being a scientist.

“This is the age where girls will sometimes opt out of math and science, and so, we want to give them some female role models,” said Camarda. “So, most of our scientists here today are women. It allows the girls to have fun experiencing science [while] also seeking those role models and knowing that girls can go into science and math, and they won’t be alone.”

“Studies indicate girls perform as well as boys in math and science throughout elementary school but begin to lose interest in such courses in junior high and high school,” said Dr. Susan Bjerke, associate professor of biology at Washburn University. “The event is designed to demonstrate the practical applications in everyday life of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

The girls also met more female scientists from agencies like the National Weather Service, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Geological Survey, and more.

“We want to make sure that these girls realize that even though a lot of the scientists they see in life are going to be men. They need to know it is not just men,” said Camarda. “There are women involved, and women [enjoy] science, math, and engineering. It is a lot of fun. We want them to be able to see themselves in those roles.”

