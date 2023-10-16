Leaders gather to cut ribbon on Hill’s Nutrition facility with AI safety features

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - State leaders gathered in Tonganoxie to cut the ribbon on a new $450 million Hill’s Pet Nutrition facility with AI safety features.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 16, she joined leaders from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Colgate-Palmolive, Leavenworth Co., the City of Tonganoxie and other industry and elected officials to cut the ribbon on a new smart facility in Tonganoxie. Hill’s is a global leader in science-led nutrition.

Gov. Kelly noted that Hill’s estimates the new plant will invest more than $450 million to build the facility and bring more than 100 new jobs to the area. It marks a “step change” in strategic automation and technological advancements in the industry.

Kelly said the new facility will significantly increase the company’s wet food production capacity and provide a runway for continued expansion of product lines.

“This investment by Hill’s Pet Nutrition is a testament to my administration’s success in creating a pro-business economy, including for the animal health industry,” Kelly said. “I’m delighted our unique Animal Health Corridor continues to expand, growing our economy and supporting communities like Tonganoxie.”

According to the Governor, the facility features advanced digital monitoring of pet food-making processes and an end-to-end and AI-driven balance over quality and safety protocols. The plant will use robots to enable employees to focus on value-added tasks instead of shuttling ingredients and materials around the facility - which sits on more than 80 acres.

“It’s only appropriate that as we celebrate Hill’s anniversary, we are able to unveil the next chapter of smart manufacturing innovation in the pet food industry,” President and CEO of Hill’s Pet Nutrition John Hazlin said. “The Hill’s Tonganoxie plant helps set the stage for continued growth, increased capacity, and the ability to better serve the evolving needs of pets and pet owners from around the world.”

Kelly noted that the new plant already employs 100 people, who were factored into the design of the plant and its production processes.

“Kansas is committed to supporting the creation of high-tech, high-wage jobs such as these for hard-working Kansans and their families,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The innovation Hill’s is deploying here underscores our state’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing and the economy of the future.”

Among the more than 170 varieties of wet pet food, Kelly indicated that the facility will make its recently relaunched Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d for a solution to renal or kidney disease care.

To ensure food safety and quality, Kelly said the plant will use artificial intelligence to power a digital food safety vigilance system. It will work alongside staff and a new Mission Control Center to provide visibility through every aspect of pet food making.

