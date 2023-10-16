Law enforcement hunts for those behind stolen pickup set on fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for those behind a stolen pickup used in an attempted ATM theft that was set on fire.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Blue River Rd. in rural Manhattan with reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Ford F150 had been engulfed in flames. Records found the truck belonged to the Pottawatomie Co. Road Department.

Further investigation found that the truck had been stolen earlier that morning from Walker and Flush Rd. in rural St. George. It was then driven to Manhattan as the suspect attempted to steal an ATM from Union State Bank in Randolph and damaged the property. As the truck was found to not have been involved in an accident, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112.

