Kansas men's basketball named preseason No. 1 in AP Poll

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night...
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night after they clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship with a win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Kansas announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, that an independent panel has downgraded five Level I violations lodged by the NCAA against the men's basketball program and Jayhawks coach Bill Self, ending a years-long saga by giving KU three years of probation and no other penalties.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the fourth time in program history, the Jayhawks have been named the preseason favorite in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

The 2023-24 Kansas men’s basketball team received 46 first place votes, putting them at No. 1 in the country.

“With our returning starters and the players’ we’ve added, I can see the writers putting us high in the rankings,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “We welcome being preseason No. 1, but the goal is to be playing to that rank when it counts the most, at the end of the season.”

The rest of the top five consists of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State, and No. 5 Marquette.

The Big 12 is well represented in this year’s preseason poll. Houston is coming in at No. 7, Texas at No. 18, and Baylor at No. 20.

Kansas State received 13 first place votes, putting the Wildcats unofficially at No. 35. TCU received 24 votes, putting the Horned Frogs at No. 33.

Find the full AP Top 25 Preseason Poll here.

