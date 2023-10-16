Kansas Courts remain offline following recent security incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Online systems for the Kansas Judicial Branch remain offline following a recent security incident while the Topeka Municipal Court remains closed to the public after its own breach.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced on Monday, Oct. 16, that Administrative Order 2023-CC-074 has now been issued to confirm clerk offices in the appellate courts and district courts remain unable to receive electronic filings at this time. The only court this does not include is the Johnson Co. District Court.

The Supreme Court noted that all courts remain open and continue to operate, however, clerks cannot receive electronic filings or payments. All filings must be made on paper or by fax and can be hand delivered or sent by mail.

The order also declared clerk offices inaccessible due to the issue. This allows those with pending cases to seek relief from a court if their filing is not timely.

“This order and other information on our website will guide court users on our operations while our information systems are offline,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We continue to serve our communities, but we are using different methods until our systems are restored.”

The eFiling system has been offline since a security incident was experienced by the judicial branch on Friday, Oct. 13. The incident affected several daily-use systems across the state.

Information that has publicly circulated about the system being shut down for two weeks comes from continuity of operations discussions in the Office of Judicial Administration. The application of the timeline allows the office to focus on court and court user needs and how to meet them while the systems are offline.

On Sunday, the Topeka Municipal Court announced it would be closed to the public until further notice as its own security breach has caused concern. It is unknown whether the breach with the Supreme Court systems and the breach with the Municipal Court systems are related.

