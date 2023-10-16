K-State’s Johnson, Savage dominate weekly conference honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football was well represented in this weeks’ Big 12 honors.

True freshman quarterback Avery Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, and senior safety Kobe Savage was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Johnson put on a historical performance to lead the Wildcats past Texas Tech on Saturday night. The freshman totaled five rushing touchdowns, the most by a Wildcat since Collin Klein in 2011 and Jonathan Beasley in 2000.

Savage totaled seven tackles and two interceptions to help the Wildcats to a 38-21 win in Lubbock.

K-State will be back at home to host TCU on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

