K-State's Johnson, Savage dominate weekly conference honors

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson runs for a touchdown in their game at Texas Tech; October 14, 2023
Kansas State QB Avery Johnson runs for a touchdown in their game at Texas Tech; October 14, 2023
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football was well represented in this weeks’ Big 12 honors.

True freshman quarterback Avery Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, and senior safety Kobe Savage was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Johnson put on a historical performance to lead the Wildcats past Texas Tech on Saturday night. The freshman totaled five rushing touchdowns, the most by a Wildcat since Collin Klein in 2011 and Jonathan Beasley in 2000.

Savage totaled seven tackles and two interceptions to help the Wildcats to a 38-21 win in Lubbock.

K-State will be back at home to host TCU on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

