Investigations opened after knife, gun involved in separate disturbances

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigations have opened into two separate disturbances that involved a knife and a firearm over the weekend in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Colorado St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man who reported a man he knew had cut him with a knife.

Then, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, RCPD said law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. with reports of another disturbance. This time, they found two 22-year-old male victims who reported another unknown man had pulled a gun on them after an argument.

RCPD noted that in the second incident, the suspect also “made physical contact” with one of the victims and the weapon.

Anyone with information about either incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

