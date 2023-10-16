‘I was just shocked!’ Kansas couple takes to the sky with recent proposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of couples get engaged every year and it’s usually shown by getting down on one knee. However, a couple in Kansas is taking their proposal to the sky.

Vance and Claire became acquainted through mutual friends. However, Vance lived across the country from Claire.

“I lived in Virginia, so we got to talking over the phone. We talked for about a month and then met in person,” said Vance Busenitz.

In just four months of dating, Vance knew Claire was special. With the help of his brother and his longtime friend, Taylor Wiebe, Vance started thinking of ways to propose.

Vance’s brother recently cut one of his soybean fields. The idea was to write “Marry me?” into the field and have Taylor fly Vance and Claire over it. The idea turned into reality as the farmer transformed a soybean field into the biggest question of his life.

“Originally, I told her we were going to go cut beans because that’s real romantic for us farmers. Then, Taylor just happened to call while we were driving home and asked us to go to Stearmans,” said Vance.

With Taylor as the pilot, the couple took off from the Newton City-County Airport. Vance was ready and a little nervous to ask the big question.

“I just kept looking to my side, making sure I could feel the ring so I could pull it out real quick once she saw the words,” said Vance.

Finally, Claire looked out the window and saw the words out on the field. She turned back towards Vance and saw a ring in his hands.

“I was just shocked because he can’t keep a secret. So, I wasn’t expecting to be surprised,” said Claire.

Claire’s answer was relief for Vance.

“It was more just a relief and just overwhelming joy when she said yes. I wasn’t sure if I was going to have to threaten throwing her out the window. I was just really excited about it,” said Vance.

