‘Heightened police presence’ at high school citing online post deemed non-credible

There is a more significant, noticeable police presence than usual at Topeka West High School on Monday due to a particular social media post.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a more significant, noticeable police presence than usual at Topeka West High School on Monday due to a particular social media post.

Officials have not provided details about the social media post but described it as ‘unsubstantiated’ and “not credible.” Regardless, Topeka West High School principal, John Buckendorff, wrote to the high school parents and teachers on Monday, Oct. 16, saying that the post prompted an increase in police presence at the school just “as an added safety measure.”

