‘Heightened police presence’ at high school citing online post deemed non-credible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a more significant, noticeable police presence than usual at Topeka West High School on Monday due to a particular social media post.

Officials have not provided details about the social media post but described it as ‘unsubstantiated’ and “not credible.” Regardless, Topeka West High School principal, John Buckendorff, wrote to the high school parents and teachers on Monday, Oct. 16, saying that the post prompted an increase in police presence at the school just “as an added safety measure.”

Charger Parents and Students, Earlier today, you may have noticed a heightened police presence at Topeka West High School at the beginning of the school day. This proactive measure was taken in response to an unsubstantiated social media post as school started this morning that was investigated and found not to be credible. The increased police presence was implemented as an added safety measure across Topeka as we give parents added assurance of safety measures being implemented. Safety is our top priority, and any concern we receive will be investigated and addressed in partnership with the appropriate authorities.

