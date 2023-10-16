Grief counseling available Topeka in the wake of climbing homicide rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A local grief counselor shares ways to bring the community together during these difficult times.

“My heart goes out to families that are directly impacted, my heart goes out to Topeka but I need us to know that in order to get through times like this, we have to be present for one another,” said Clinical Social Worker Dr. Phelica Glass.

Dr. Phelica Glass, well known as “The Grief Counselor” is a social worker in Topeka who wants the community not to suffer alone.

“We want you to go ahead and feel all those natural emotions,” said Glass. “I think it’s important for people to recognize that these have been young people passing in our community and that it’s due to violence. I want to encourage people to talk about what’s happening, I don’t want them to hold it in. I want them to talk about what happened, how it happened, who it’s happening to, and recognizing just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not impacting people in your life.”

Glass also says that people who are not closely connected to those losses are still being impacted.

“We want to really be able to support one another through natural relationships. Yes, therapy is important if you get to a place where you need that but most immediately following a loss were typically not looking for therapists,” said Glass. “What we’re looking for is people who will be present. Do things that are meaningful and intentional but just remember that you would want someone to be there for you, be there for someone else.”

Glass says the most important thing is for people to lean in on one another.

“Give people space, give people time. Grief does not have a time cycle on when it starts and stops,” said Glass. “It’s ongoing so be patient with one another or as I like to say ‘show grace’.”

