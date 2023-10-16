Free classes aim to educate on personal finances

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Knowing how to manage your money can be a key part of making your personal financial situation work.

A free workshop can help. Nikki Ramirez-Jennings and Regina Platt with Shawnee County’s Local Health Equity and Action Team (LHEAT) visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. They were joined by personal finance expert Kevin Wilson, who will be conducting the sessions.

The sessions are entitled Wealth 101: What they forgot to teach you in school. Wilson will share information on savings, budgeting and investing, as well as how to know your net worth.

Nikki says gaining knowledge about how to manage money and make good financial decisions is the first step in gaining solid financial footing. Regina agrees that gaining education on how to make the best decisions is a gift to pay forward for your family.

The free sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 & 24 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library’s Perkins Room 201.

