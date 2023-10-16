First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter

Mariann Belair
Mariann Belair(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mother accused of shooting and killing her 4-year-old daughter in Topeka over the weekend has made her first court appearance.

A Shawnee Co. Court heard from Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, via video link from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Oct. 16. Her bond was set at $1 million and a court appearance was set for Jan. 11.

During the hearing, Belair also requested a court-appointed attorney.

Belair was booked into jail late Saturday night, Oct. 14, on murder in the first degree and aggravated endangering a child through a reckless situation.

Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder

The Topeka Police Department said Belair was arrested in connection with the death of Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, of Topeka, who as found shot to death on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 400 block of NE Grattan St. with reports of the incident. A person close to the family told 13 NEWS that Belair was Lawrencia’s mother.

Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon

