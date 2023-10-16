Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

