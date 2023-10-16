Community leaders dress for change by forgoing wardrobe changes

The Junior League of Topeka’s Dress for Change initiative asks people to wear the same outfit for five straight days to raise awareness of poverty.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might notice a few community leaders wearing the same outfit all week.

They’re taking part in the Junior League of Topeka’s Dress for Change initiative. Stephany Buckley, who’s chairing the initiative, and Renae Carsten, executive vice president of Junior League of Topeka, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain.

This is the fifth year for the event, previously known as the Little Black Dress initiative. JLT changed the name to be more inclusive of all outfits. The overall goal is to wear the same outfit for five straight days to raise awareness of poverty issues in the community. Among them: not everyone has the luxury of choosing from a closet full of clothes to wear to work. Many people may have only one nice outfit.

Stephany and Renae shared some eye-opening information on the prevalence of poverty in Topeka. For example, 1 in 6 people in Topeka lives in poverty; 16% of those in Topeka living in poverty are under age 5; and the January 2023 Point in Time homeless count found 412 people and 322 households experiencing homelessness. Junior League also is working to raise awareness of “period poverty” among young people, with 1 in 4 students struggling to afford menstrual products.

In addition, studies show child care costs take up 31% of median earnings. Plus, during FY 2020, the state of Kansas saw 67,378 reports for child abuse or neglect.

Anyone who would like to support JLT’s support of programs to reduce poverty should visit jltopeka.org.

