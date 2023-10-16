College Hill burglary leads to Topeka man’s weekend arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night burglary over the weekend at a home in Topeka’s College Hill led to the arrest of one man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 1500 block of SW Muvlane St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a resident of the home who told them a man had entered the house and did not have permission to be there. When the homeowner gave police permission to enter the home, they said they found the man, identified as Daniel J. Petty, 37, of Topeka, and arrested him.

Petty was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated criminal damage to property

2 counts of theft

Criminal trespass

Endangerment

Burglary

Criminal damage to property

Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, Petty remains behind bars on a total bond of $26,640 with a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 11.

