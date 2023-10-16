College Hill burglary leads to Topeka man’s weekend arrest

Daniel Petty
Daniel Petty(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night burglary over the weekend at a home in Topeka’s College Hill led to the arrest of one man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 1500 block of SW Muvlane St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a resident of the home who told them a man had entered the house and did not have permission to be there. When the homeowner gave police permission to enter the home, they said they found the man, identified as Daniel J. Petty, 37, of Topeka, and arrested him.

Petty was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • 2 counts of theft
  • Criminal trespass
  • Endangerment
  • Burglary
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, Petty remains behind bars on a total bond of $26,640 with a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Topeka Municipal Court
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Latest News

Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
FILE
Police search for stolen rifle following early-morning weekend robbery
State and local leaders cut the ribbon on a new Hill's Pet Nutrition facility in Tonganoxie on...
Leaders gather to cut ribbon on Hill’s Nutrition facility with AI safety features
FILE
Alma man arrested after short I-70 chase in vehicle stolen from Topeka