Alma man arrested after short I-70 chase in vehicle stolen from Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Alma man was arrested after a short high-speed chase along I-70 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Topeka.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Oct. 14, deputies attempted to stop a driver headed east on I-70 near McFarland for speeding. However, the driver failed to pull over.

The Sheriff’s Office said it pursued the driver, later identified as Bryce A. Andrews, 19, of Alma, for nearly 2 miles before he pulled off the interstate outside of Paxico. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated and Andrews was taken into custody.

During the investigation law enforcement officials said they found the vehicle had been stolen out of the City of Topeka and Andrews had allegedly attempted to use a fake license plate to hide that fact.

Andrews was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Fictitious license plate
  • Speeding

As of Monday, Andrews no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

