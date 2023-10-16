3 arrested after at least 12 saved in separate human trafficking incidents

Antonio Tienda
Antonio Tienda(Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two separate human trafficking incidents in western Kansas over the weekend led to the arrest of three suspects as at least 12 victims are now on their way back home.

The Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Oct. 12, law enforcement officials with the Wallace Co. Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on their own side of the county line for a traffic violation.

During the stop, it was found the driver had attempted to human traffick 12 victims from Arizona to an unknown location. Those 12 victims were taken to a Boarders Inn & Suites in Syracuse.

However, just after 6:10 a.m. on Friday, the Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call that reported a different man, later identified as Antonio Castro Tienda, 51, of Mesa, Arizona, attempted to gather the 12 victims and force them to another location.

When deputies arrived, they said the man sped away in a burgundy-colored minivan. Then, around 9:40 a.m., the van was spotted in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Avenue A. Tienda was found in a nearby restaurant where he was arrested.

The resulting investigation found that Tienda is related to a human trafficking ring based out of Phoenix.

Then, on Sunday, Wallace Co. Sheriff Marshall Unruh said his team stopped another minivan that had committed a traffic violation along Highway 40. In this case, he said two individuals were arrested on 11 counts of felony human trafficking. The names of these suspects have not been released yet.

