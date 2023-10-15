Topeka organization calls on Topekans to work together to reduce violence

Topeka JUMP has called on the city to work together to find ways to reduce violent crimes as 30 homicides have been reported in 2023.
By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Topeka JUMP spoke out on Sunday regarding the increased crime in the capital city.

Pastor of Southern Hills Mennonite Church and Violence Reduction Committee member of Topeka JUMP, Gabriel Pennington, said every person has dignity in God’s eyes.

“I’m appalled and I pray for peace in Topeka. We need to remember that each person, each of the 30 homicide victims in Topeka this year has a name,” said Pennington. “They have family that love and care about them, and each one is horrific.”

Pennington said it is important that we remember every life lost and that starts with speaking out.

“Violence is an everyone problem. Violence does not belong in any side of Topeka, it’s everywhere in Topeka, and it needs to be addressed everywhere in Topeka. This is not a problem that happens on this side of town, not where I live, this is a problem for all of Topeka,” states Pennington. “We need to work together and that’s where we need to look to city leadership to provide that leadership and find a proven violence reduction program.”

Pennington said that community members can help by having peace in our homes and asking our city officials to provide leadership.

He asks the Topeka community to join in praying and working for peace.

“We are continuing to meet with city officials and try to find traction for someone that’s willing to champion a proven violence reduction strategy here in Topeka. We have been meeting with officials for the last five years and we’ll continue to do it. We’re not going to be quiet. We’re going to keep bringing this up and we’re going to keep fighting for a safer Topeka — for everyone.”

Topeka JUMP said the efforts have to come from the community as a whole — not just one organization.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping

Latest News

Crews are set to close SW 107th St. in Shawnee Co. for the rest of the year as they begin to...
SW 107th to close for remainder of 2023 as bridge replacement begins
Topeka JUMP said community members can help by having peace in homes and asking city officials...
Topeka organization calls on Topekans to work together to reduce violence
A security concern within the Topeka Municipal Court has shut down operations of the court and...
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
An investigation has been opened after an individual was found deceased in the front yard of a...
Avoid the Area: Investigators look into suspicious death in Central Topeka