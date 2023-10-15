SW 107th to close for remainder of 2023 as bridge replacement begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close SW 107th St. in Shawnee Co. for the rest of the year as they begin to replace a bridge over Elm Run Creek.

Shawnee Co. officials say that at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, construction is set to begin on a bridge replacement along SW 107th St. over Elm Run Creek.

To allow crews room to work, they said the road will be closed to through traffic between SW Vawter, SW Burlingame and SW Wanamaker Rd. between the Wakarusa River and SW 109th St.

Drivers have been urged to use a different route during the construction period. A signed detour will not be provided.

The County noted that Klaveer Construction Co. Inc., of Wichita, was awarded the prime contract.

Roads are expected to be opened back up to traffic by Jan. 10 while all work is expected to be completed by Jan. 17.

