Stylists around Topeka urged to attend domestic violence training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stylists around the Topeka area have been urged to attend a domestic violence training program as those in the industry are better positioned to provide resources and aid to victims.

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas announced that it will kick off its annual Week Without Violence on Monday, Oct. 16, with a new domestic violence awareness campaign. The move is set to educate the beauty and barber industry on the signs of domestic violence and how to respond.

The organization noted that salon professionals have a unique relationship with clients. Stylists are in a position to hear about and see the signs of domestic violence. However, not many know how to respond.

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, the YWCA said it will host its inaugural Shear Haven training at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Ave.

Officials indicated that the program was created by its sister affiliate in Nashville. It allows beauty professionals to learn about the signs of abuse, how to respond and provides them with the best resources available to help.

“We see our clients on a regular basis and for long periods of time,” says Susanne Shepherd Post, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee volunteer and Shear Haven co-founder. “They trust us. They confide in us. We know when things aren’t right. This training will help everyone in the industry know the signs and resources when abuse is happening. This training has the potential to save many lives.”

With training successfully completed, YWCA said attendees will get a certificate to print out and share. It will provide tear-off sheets, informational brochures and safety cards with a 24/7 hotline to area salons and schools that participate. To date, more than 100,000 beauty professionals have taken the training.

“As we’re building a movement towards violence-free communities, we all have a collective responsibility to get educated and engaged in the work to end domestic violence. We’re excited to know that the Shear Haven Training will be able to immediately empower beauty professionals to believe and support the survivors they see in their salon chairs,” said YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker.

The YWCA said the program’s creators began to work to pass legislation in Tennessee to require domestic violence awareness education in the beauty industry in 2020. Efforts stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the hidden pandemic of domestic violence. The law passed the following year with unanimous support along bipartisan lines.

The organization noted that similar laws exist in a handful of states including Illinois and Arkansas. The YWCA Northeast Kansas Advocacy Committee will pursue similar legislation in January when the legislative session reconvenes.

