State Troopers search for driver of black pickup reported in Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Troopers are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck that hit another vehicle and sent three people to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.8 on southbound I-135 - just south of E. Kellogg St. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Anthony A. Ortega, 21, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate in the second lane.

KHP noted that Ortega’s vehicle had been hit by an unknown black pickup truck on the rear bumper. This caused Ortega to lose control before his pickup rolled an unknown amount of times. The vehicle landed on the passenger side blocking two lanes of traffic.

First responders said Ortega and his passenger, Irving J. Trujillo-Garcia, 18, of Wichita, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Ortega’s second passenger, Adan N. Ortega, 19, of Wichita was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, KHP said the driver of the second vehicle remains unknown. Anyone with information about the incident or who the second driver may be should report that information to law enforcement officials at 785-827-4437.

