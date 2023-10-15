Senators press White House on efforts to hold Iran accountable for arms deal violations

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the...
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, May 24, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and other Republicans have pressed the State Department on its efforts to hold Iran accountable for ongoing violations of a nuclear treaty.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that he joined Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and other Republican colleagues to demand an update from the U.S. Secretary of State on what the nation is doing to hold Iran accountable for its ongoing violations against international nuclear restrictions.

In 2015, Moran said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed by the U.S., Iran and other nations which agreed to place restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. A condition included tasks the International Atomic Energy Agency with investigating Tehran’s adherence to these restrictions.

Despite the signed agreement, Moran noted that Iran continues to be non-compliant and has furthered its nuclear programs.

“The Iranian regime is intent on fomenting terror across the region, as evidenced by its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah’s, brutal attacks this weekend on our ally, Israel. Now more than ever, you must ensure that you hold the regime accountable for its failure to comply with obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Further, we were disappointed that the administration did not call for a formal censure of Tehran given its continued non-compliance with the IAEA,” the senators wrote in a letter to Antony Blinken. “The Biden Administration has failed to press for concrete action against Iran in Vienna. We are especially disturbed by reports that the United States led efforts to oppose a censure of Iran. As Iran violates its commitments and refuses to comply with the IAEA, your business-as-usual approach to resolving the situation is tantamount to an endorsement of the Iranian regime’s activities.”

Other senators listed on the letter include Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) and more.

Among other questions, the Senators pressed the State Department on why it did not censure Iran during a September board meeting and if Iran is compliant with the treaty.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

