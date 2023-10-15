Senator’s office lends helping hand during Medicare open enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall’s office is lending a helping hand to those eligible for Medicare during the ongoing open enrollment period.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has launched a website to help Kansans during Medicare open enrollment which runs from Sunday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 7.

If residents have concerns or questions about their coverage, Sen. Marshall said his office is there to help navigate the process. To talk with a staff member, call 785-829-9000.

Marshall has offered the following tips top avoid common scams during open enrollment:

Block unwanted calls and text messages

Do not give personal or financial information in response to a request that is unexpected

Resist the pressure to act immediately as legitimate businesses will give customers time

Never pay via gift card or money transfer

Look into companies that have not been heard of before

For help to choose the best plan, call 1-800-MEDICARE for personalized free counseling 24/7. Experts at Senior Health Insurance Counselors for Kansas can also be reached at 1-800-860-5260. These are free and offer unbiased counseling.

Meanwhile, the Senator also mentioned the following resources:

Additionally, Marshall said free Medicare consulting is available for seniors at 800-860-5260.

