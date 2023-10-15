Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court

Topeka Municipal Court
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A security concern within the Topeka Municipal Court has shut down operations of the court and probation and prosecution divisions until further notice.

The City of Topeka announced on Sunday that the Municipal Court and Probation and Prosecution Divisions will be closed on Monday, Oct. 16. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and will allow staff to investigate a possible security concern with a court system.

During the closure, city officials said no in-person dockets or trials will be held. Walk-ins will not be accepted at the court or probation and prosecution divisions. The city will work to notify those impacted by Monday’s closure.

The City noted that an update should be expected on Monday afternoon on the status of the court’s system. Currently, it is unknown if the possible security concern is related to the Kansas Supreme Court’s network security incident, which remains ongoing.

All court district court filings are expected to be made through paper copies until the state network is back online.

