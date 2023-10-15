Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year old child, woman charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting incident Saturday as a 4-year-old child.

TPD responded to reports of a shooting at the 400 block of NE Grattan St. at around 12:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Officers secured the scene and located a child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to its injuries.

Topeka Police released an update early Sunday morning, identifying the victim as Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, the TPD transported Mariann Belair, 24 of Topeka, to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony

Aggravated Endangering a child, reckless situation

Topeka Police have not yet confirmed the relationship between Lawrencia and Mariann.

The incident marks Topeka’s 30th homicide of 2023, tying 2017′s record for the most homicides in a calendar year.

