Near-miss apartment fire highlights importance of smoke detectors

The Manhattan Fire Department will also host its annual Open House this Sunday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Headquarters Fire Station located at 2000 Denison Avenue.(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Unattended food left burning on a stovetop that nearly caused an apartment fire in Manhattan has highlighted the importance of working fire alarms and cooking safety.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that on Thursday evening, Oct. 12, crews were called to an apartment building with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing from the third floor with alarms activated.

When firefighters were able to enter the unit, they said they found a pan of burnt food on the stovetop with the burner still on. The occupant had left the food unattended on the stove.

Luckily, MFD said the working smoke alarms alerted other residents to the burning food. The near miss shows the importance of vigilance while cooking and the necessity of working smoke alarms.

MFDd noted that 2023′s fire prevention week theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” This incident did not result in any property damage or injuries but is a good reminder that cooking fires and burns are easily prevented through simple safety tips:

  • Watch what is heated
    • Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop. If it is necessary to leave, the burner should be turned off before exiting.
    • Stay in the house when cooking in the oven. Set a timer to remind those around that food is cooking.
  • Turn the pot handles toward the back of the stove so they do not get bumped.
  • Have a 3-foot kid-free zone around the stove and any hot food that could cause.
  • Keep a lid nearby to smother small grease fires and ensure the burner is turned off to let the pan cool if one does start.
  • If a fire starts in the oven, keep the door closed and turn off the oven to allow it to cool.
  • Call 911 if there is any doubt about your ability to fight a fire. Make sure all doors are closed when exiting.

To learn more about how to prevent cooking fires and other types of fires, MFD has invited the public to its open house between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

