Motorcycle driver dies following early-morning collision in Wichita

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash in Wichita left one man dead following a collision with a pickup truck, curb, sign and telephone pole.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the northbound exit ramp from I-235 to Central Ave. - near 5700 W. Central Ave. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2022 Harley Davidson FLH Series motorcycle driven by Sage J. Duran, 29, of Wichita, had been speeding east on Central Ave. Meanwhile, a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Christian Rueda Minchaca, 26, of Wichita, had been exiting the interstate onto Central Ave.

KHP noted that Rueda Minchaca was given a green light and the pickup entered the intersection as Duran ran his red light and collided with the truck. Duran lost control of the bike and hit a curb, street sign and telephone pole before he was thrown from the bike and landed next to it on the road.

First responders said Duran was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his protective glasses, gloves, boots, jacket and jeans, but was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Rueda Minchaca and his passenger, Ana Manriquez-Navarette, 22, of Wichita, were both uninjured and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year-old child, woman charged with murder
On Thursday night loved ones held a candle vigil for 17-year-old, Victor Carlton at se 21st and...
Candle light vigil honors teen and Topeka’s 27th homicide victim

Latest News

FILE - (Source: MGN)
State Troopers search for driver of black pickup reported in Wichita hit-and-run
William Smalley
Mo. man behind bars after struggle with deputies reveals pistol hidden in bag
The Manhattan Fire Department will also host its annual Open House this Sunday, October 15,...
Near-miss apartment fire highlights importance of smoke detectors
FILE
Missouri woman dies following collision with Florida semi-truck