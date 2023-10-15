Motorcycle driver dies following early-morning collision in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash in Wichita left one man dead following a collision with a pickup truck, curb, sign and telephone pole.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the northbound exit ramp from I-235 to Central Ave. - near 5700 W. Central Ave. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2022 Harley Davidson FLH Series motorcycle driven by Sage J. Duran, 29, of Wichita, had been speeding east on Central Ave. Meanwhile, a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Christian Rueda Minchaca, 26, of Wichita, had been exiting the interstate onto Central Ave.

KHP noted that Rueda Minchaca was given a green light and the pickup entered the intersection as Duran ran his red light and collided with the truck. Duran lost control of the bike and hit a curb, street sign and telephone pole before he was thrown from the bike and landed next to it on the road.

First responders said Duran was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his protective glasses, gloves, boots, jacket and jeans, but was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Rueda Minchaca and his passenger, Ana Manriquez-Navarette, 22, of Wichita, were both uninjured and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

