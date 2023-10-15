Mo. man behind bars after struggle with deputies reveals pistol hidden in bag

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested after a struggle with Brown Co. deputies revealed a pistol concealed in a bag he had grabbed during their interaction.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, dispatch was notified about a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road near Prairie and 180th St. The driver had possibly passed out.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man outside of the vehicle. As they approached, he got back inside. When asked who he was, he provided a false name. He was later identified as William Smalley, 50, of Independence, Mo.

During the interaction, deputies said they also found the license plate on the vehicle was expired and belonged to a completely separate vehicle. When asked to exit the car, Smalley refused to comply and allegedly grabbed a small black bag within his reach.

The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officials jumped into action and struggled with Smalley as he was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The bag fell to the ground during the struggle and a 9mm pistol was revealed.

The two deputies said they and the suspect sustained minor injuries during the struggle. Smalley was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

2 counts of aggravated assault

Obstruction

Illegal registration

No proof of insurance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Sunday, Smalley remains behind bars with no bond listed.

