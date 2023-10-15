Missouri woman dies following collision with Florida semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman has been pronounced dead following a collision with a Florida semi-truck on a Southeast Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 405.3 Highway 400 - about 3 miles east of Parsons - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Nancy Davis, 78, of Marshfield, Mo., had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Tracey J. Butler, 43, of Bartow, Fla., had been headed east on the highway.

KHP said Davis’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Butler’s semi-truck.

First responders noted that Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Butler was taken to Labette Health Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

