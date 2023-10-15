Investigation opens after deceased individual found at Central Topeka home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after an individual was found deceased in the front yard of a Central Topeka home over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of SW 21st St.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a deceased individual in the front yard.

13 NEWS crews saw crime scene tape in the area. The roadway had been closed between Washburn and SW College Ave.

TPD has not released the individual’s identity or any further information about the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

