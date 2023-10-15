Immersive ‘Netflix House’ locations coming to US

Netflix plans to open locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse...
Netflix plans to open locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows. They will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix will soon be opening locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows.

The streaming company’s vice president of consumer products made the announcement during an interview with Bloomberg.

Fans will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too. The locations will have rotating installations.

Netflix is aiming to launch the first two locations in the United States in 2025 before expanding globally. The exact locations have yet to be announced.

While the company has previously launched dozens of pop-up locations, these will be permanent fixtures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
On Thursday night loved ones held a candle vigil for 17-year-old, Victor Carlton at se 21st and...
Candle light vigil honors teen and Topeka’s 27th homicide victim
Two missing children have been reunited with their parents after being kidnapped and taken to...
Two Topeka children found in Overland Park, reunited after kidnapping
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager

Latest News

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low and Israeli ground offensive looms
Police cars on Grattan and State following a shooting incident that killed a child.
Saturday shooting victim identified as 4-year old child, woman charged with murder
The deal could end the largest-ever health care strike in United States history. (KGO via CNN)
Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with union workers
Greg Tidwell is the owner of the 1940 Ford that just won the title of the world’s most...
40s Ford wins title of most beautiful truck in the world