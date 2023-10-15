Helping Hands holds annual ‘Bone Appétit’ fundraiser

The $110,000 fundraising goal was surpassed as the shelter raised just over $123,000.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”Bone Appétit is our our annual gala. So we put this usually in the fall months to help us raise money before the winter months which is notoriously a little bit more difficult for shelters. You know it’s been a really tough year for the shelter actually all year this year, so we rely on fundraisers like this to help us continue the programming and operations that we do to take care of the 6,000 animals that we admit every year,” said HHHS director of philanthropy Grace Clinton.

Clinton said the community turnout for this year’s Helping Hands Bone Appetit fundraiser surpassed expectations.

“We’re really excited that this year it sold out and it actually sold out about a month ago. So this has been a record year on turnout for this event, so we’re just so grateful that our community has such an interest in helping the pets in our community.”

The $110,000 fundraising goal was surpassed as the shelter raised just over $123,000.

Clinton said she was touched to see how many people came together with a shared goal of helping animals.

“The night tonight is all about celebrating the human-animal bond, and so knowing that so many people out there in the Topeka Shawnee County area, and even from surrounding areas, care this much about the pets that we’re taking care of and are turning out to support us. Whether it’s bidding online, whether it’s donating silent auction items, whether it’s coming by or the band performing, everybody who’s helped out in some way, it really shows how much the animals matter.”

Long time volunteer Robin Bell, along with the Topeka food truck community were both presented awards Saturday night for their extra support.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

