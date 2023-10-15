Calm weather the next few days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cool and cloudy once again for today, though more sunshine will begin to poke out by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s again as well, with winds out of the north finally slowing down, only at about 10 to 15 mph.

Some of our western counties may see frost tonight as the clouds clear out, allowing lows to drop a few more degrees into the upper 30s. Riley county is about the furthest the advisory extends east, much of NE Kansas will not see such frost.

Monday and Tuesday will be considerably warmer in the middle to upper 60s, and we may even see the lower 70s this Wednesday. Thursday will start cooling temperatures once again, some light rain and showers may be possible by that point in the week ahead.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

