Annual gem and mineral show rocks Topeka

By RobyLane Kelley and Callie Holthaus
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society Annual Show was kicked off at the Stormont Vail Agricultural Hall on Oct. 14.

Geology enthusiasts and jewelry-makers have taken part in the exhibition for 66 years. The event features items from around the world available to purchase and make into crafts or put on display.

Organizers of the event say it’s a great opportunity to see, feel and even smell different geological oddities from around the world.

“This club has been around since 1948,” said Brad Davenport, president of Topeka Junior Rockhounds. “Every year we do this we have multiple vendors, a lot of activities for kids love the educational things we hope people leave knowing a little bit more maybe they did.”

The exhibition will continue through Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD's investigation has led them to a homicide crime scene at SE 7th and Lawrence
Topeka’s 29th homicide victim identified as teenager
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting incident, Saturday afternoon that killed a child.
Topeka Police investigate shooting incident that killed a child, Saturday afternoon
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Geodes on display at Topeka Gem & Mineral Society show.
66th Gem and mineral show
People who are passionate about eliminating hunger attended the ‘Feast’ival on Saturday at...
Harvesters fight hunger with ‘Feast’ival
People who are passionate about eliminating hunger attended the ‘Feast’ival on Saturday at...
Harvesters fight hunger with ‘Feast’ival
Expecting mothers receive education, resources at annual baby shower
Expecting mothers receive education, resources at annual baby shower