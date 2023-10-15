Annual gem and mineral show rocks Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society Annual Show was kicked off at the Stormont Vail Agricultural Hall on Oct. 14.

Geology enthusiasts and jewelry-makers have taken part in the exhibition for 66 years. The event features items from around the world available to purchase and make into crafts or put on display.

Organizers of the event say it’s a great opportunity to see, feel and even smell different geological oddities from around the world.

“This club has been around since 1948,” said Brad Davenport, president of Topeka Junior Rockhounds. “Every year we do this we have multiple vendors, a lot of activities for kids love the educational things we hope people leave knowing a little bit more maybe they did.”

The exhibition will continue through Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.