3 dead, 1 hurt in Bucklin, KS explosion

Ford County Sheriff's Office confirms 3 people are dead, 1 injured after an explosion at a...
Ford County Sheriff's Office confirms 3 people are dead, 1 injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr confirmed three people are dead and one person is in the hospital after an explosion in Bucklin, KS.

Sheriff Carr confirmed in a post on Facebook, just before 5:30 Saturday, Ford County dispatch received multiple calls of an explosion in the 100 block of W. Center St.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Fire Department, EMS and Bucklin Fire Department got on-scene and found three people inside a building who were pronounced dead. A fourth person was found and taken to the hospital.

The building where the explosion happened was being remodeled.

Sheriff Carr said the identities of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal Office is also investigating.

